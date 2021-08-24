Afghanistan’s ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely

Afghanistan’s three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely after talks between the two boards concluded that logistical challenges were making it tough for the Afghanistan contingent to travel to Sri Lanka, and the situation in Afghanistan would not have left their players in a good mental frame of mind.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted that both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO, Hamid Shinwari confirmed that they tried to move the series to Pakistan, but eventually decided to postpone the series considering the situation around Afghanistan.

No commercial flights are taking off from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of the country, and Sri Lanka announced a 10-day lockdown last Friday, two days after the country reported 3,793 new Covid-19 cases, and a highest-ever single-day death toll of 187.

The Afghanistan squad was supposed to travel to Pakistan by road, then fly to Dubai, and then on to Colombo for the series, but the route has logistical challenges because of the Covid-19 protocols.

