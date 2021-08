The Ministry of Health will take its Vaccination Caravan to South Rivers, Biabou and Chateaubelair this weekend.

Tomorrow, vaccines will be administered at the South Rivers Clinic from 9am; on Saturday at the Biabou Clinic and at the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health says persons interested in receiving the Sputnik first dose vaccine and Pfizer vaccine can make an appointment.

