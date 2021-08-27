 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Royals in the 2nd match of CPL

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Royals by 21 runs in the second match of the 2021 Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis last night.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batted first. Sherfane Rutherford’s 53 off 43 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes, and 47 off 35 balls with 1 four and 4 sixes by Dwayne Bravo took St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 175-5 off 20 overs after fast bowler, Oshane Thomas had taken 3-22.

Barbados Royals were restricted to 154-7 off their 20 overs. Shai Hope made 44 off 38 balls. His innings included 4 fours and 1 six. Azam Khan contributed 28 off 16 balls with 3 sixes. For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, left-arm, fast bowler, Sheldon Cotterell took 2-39, and left-arm medium pacer, Dominic Drakes had 2-13. Barbados Royals lost two wickets by run-outs.

The Championship will continue later today. Jamaica Tallawahs will meet St Lucia Kings at 10.00 a. m, and at 7.00 p. m, Trinbago Knight Riders will play against Barbados Royals. Both matches will be at Warner Park, St Kitts.

