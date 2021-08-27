Guyana Warriors defeats the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 1st match of CPL

Leg-spinner, Imran Tahir’s 2-12 in four overs derailed Trinbago Knight Riders’ chase, as the defending champions began CPL 2021 with a nine-run defeat by Guyana Amazon Warriors in yesterday morning’s opening match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Tournament at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Trinbago Knight Riders were undefeated for 12 games while winning CPL 2020.

Tahir’s spell helped Guyana Amazon Warriors defend 147-7 off 20 overs as Trinbago Knight Riders replied with 133-9 off their 20. Medium pacer, Romario Shepherd took 3-15, and medium pacer, Odean Smith had 2-10.

Guyana Amazon Warriors limped through most of their overs after being put in to bat, before a finishing flourish by a previously sluggish Shimron Hetmyer took them to 142-7 with his top-score of 54 off 41 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes. Odean Smith made 24 off 15 balls. Off-spinner, Sunil Narine took 2-17, and left-arm, leg-spinner Akeal Hosein captured 2-17 also.

Four of Trinbago Knight Riders batsmen had reasonable starts but did not consolidate. Wicket-keeper/batsman, Denesh Randin made 28, Tim Seifert got to 23, Akeal Hosein 22, and Sunil Narine, who opened the innings contributed 20.

The final scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 142-7 off 20 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders 133-9 off 20 overs. Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 9 runs

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

