Let the Festivities Begin; “Nine Nights of Lights” commences tonight

Vincentians will be getting into the holiday spirit with the commencement of the Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Programme, which begins tonight with the theme “A Botanical Christmas”

The event begins at 6:30 and will continue tomorrow night with Dance Under the Lights. Friday is Movie Night and there will be a Drama and Open Mic on Saturday December 18th.

The activities will continue on Sunday with Gospel Explosion. The Upstage Christmas Experience will be on Monday December 20th and another Movie Night on December 21st.

Wednesday December 22nd has been dubbed Pan Night and the Closing Night will be on December 23rd.

The Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Program, organized by the National Parks Rivers and beaches Authority, is a vaccinated event.