Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves congratulates all successful students

Students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been congratulated for being successful in the 2021 External Examinations, despite being faced by many challenges.

The commendation came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a ceremony yesterday, where the students were presented with five hundred dollars award for their outstanding performances.

He said the aim of the cash incentive is to encourage the students to continue to pursue excellence.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Curtis King said the Government will continue its investment in the education sector.