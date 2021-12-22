Over 6,000 persons will be paid by the BRAGSA’s Christmas Road Cleaning programme

Over six thousand persons who participated in this year’s Christmas Road Cleaning Programme, are receiving payments today and tomorrow, from the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority BRAGSA.

Some 3-million dollars in payments are being disbursed by BRAGSA, at several locations across the country

The 7-day programme started on December 6, employing some 500 gangs and 1000 Jobbers, who were responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies. Contracts were also given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

BRAGSA says payments are being made between the hours of 9:30am and 4pm in the various constituencies. And it advised persons that COVID-19 protocols are being enforced, including hand-sanitizing, social distancing and the wearing of masks. Payments are being made today at:

West St. George – BRAGSA’S Arnos Vale Office

East St. George – Calliaqua Town Hall

Marriaqua – Mesopotamia Police Station

North Windward — BRAGSA’S Orange Hill Office

North Central Windward – George Stephens SR. Secondary School

South Central Windward – North Union Secondary School

South Windward – BRAGSA’S Biabou Office

Northern Grenadines – Bequia Revenue Office

Southern Grenadines – BOSVG Union Island

(Only road workers from Mayreau & Union Island will be paid today)