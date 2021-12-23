Lorient and Paris St. Germain draw 1-1

Mauro Icardi rescued a point for 10-man Paris St-Germain against struggling Lorient in France’s Ligue 1.

Icardi scored a header in injury time for Ligue 1 leaders, Paris St-Germain minutes after Sergio Ramos had been sent off for two bookings.

Lorient, 19th in the table, scored five minutes before half time when Thomas Monconduit’s shot went in off the bar.

Paris St-Germain’s had a late chance to win it but was denied by goalkeeper, Paul Nardi.

It was only the fifth time in 19 league matches this season that Paris St-Germain had failed to win, and they are now 13 points clear of second-placed Nice.