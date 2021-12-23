Work continues on the Lowmans Bay Housing Project

Minister of Urban Development and Local Government, Julian Francis, says work is continuing apace on the Lowmans Bay Housing Project.

The Minister provided an update on the project as he contributed to debate on the Budgetary Estimates at the recent sitting of Parliament.

He said the families of Rose Place who will be affected by the Port Modernization Project are expected to move into their new homes at Lowmans Bay, soon.

The Port Modernization project is estimated to cost in excess of 100 million US dollars and will be funded by the Caribbean Development Bank through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said in parliament recently that the Port Modernization project is of critical importance to the economy.