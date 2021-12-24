Point Village Wins the Vinlec Community Lighting Competition yet again

Residents of Point Village in North Windward are celebrating today, after emerging the overall winner in the Vinlec Community Lighting Competition for 2021.

The results were announced by Deputy Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Lennox Bowman at the culmination of the Nine Mornings Festival in Kingstown this morning.

Mr. Bowman first announced winners in the Vinlec Best Lit Private Home category in Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Mr. Bowman also announced the national overall winners in the Vinlec Best Lit Private Home category, Best Nativity Scene and Best Lit Commercial Building.

The announcement was also made of the Zone winners in the Best Lit Community Category.

And, the overall winners in the Vinlec National Community Lighting competition were also announced.