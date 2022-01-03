Chelsea and Liverpool draw 2-2

Chelsea came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in a classic English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in South West London yesterday.

The result strengthens Manchester City’s stranglehold on the English Premier League title race.

Sadio Mane, fortunate to escape with only a yellow card after flattening Cesar Azpilicueta with a high elbow in the opening seconds, took advantage of Trevoh Chalobah’s error to put Liverpool in front after nine minutes.

Mohamed Salah’s moment of individual genius, a feint to fool Marcos Alonso, then a perfect near-post goal put Liverpool in command before Chelsea staged their comeback on the stroke of half-time.

Mateo Kovacic’s spectacular volley in the 42nd minute flew beyond Liverpool’s goal-keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher. Christian Pulisic then raced clear to equalise in a minute of first-half stoppage time.

In an entertaining match, both teams had chances to win in the second half with Chelsea’s goal-keeper Edouard Mendy saving superbly from Salah and Mane while Liverpool goal-keeper, Kelleher thwarted Pulisic .

The draw leaves Chelsea, in second place, 10 points behind Manchester City, while Liverpool, in third, are 11 points adrift of the leaders with a game in hand.