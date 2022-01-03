New Zealand and Bangladesh close day 3 of test series

At the close of play today, the third day of the 1st Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in New Zealand, Bangladesh were 401-6 in their 1st innings and leading by 73 runs on first innings in reply to the New Zealand 1st innings total of 328.

Bangladesh resumed this morning from their overnight score of 175-2. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was on 70 and captain, Monunul Haque on 8. Today, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dimissed for 78, and Haque for 88. Wicket-keeper, Liton Das scored 86, and Najmul Hossain Shanto made 64.

There were two significant partnerships in the Bangladesh innings. Hossain Shanto and Hasan Joy put on 104 for the second wicket. Haque and Das had a fifth wicket stand of 158.

Left-arm, fast bowler, Trent Boult and left-arm, medium pacer, Neil Wagner were New Zealand’s most successful bowlers. Boult took 3-61 and Wagner had 3-98.

The scores then at the close of play today, the third day of the 1st Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh, New Zealand who were put in to bat first, 328, Bangladesh 401-6. Bangladesh have a first innings lead of 73.