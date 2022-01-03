Barcelona beats Mallorca

Barcelona moved to within a point of fourth place in the Spanish La Liga table with a 1-0 victory over Mallorca.

Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal with a header at the back post in the first half from Oscar Mingueza’s cross.

Barcelona who were without a number of first team players because of COVID-19 and injuries, dominated for large periods but were often frustrated.

De Jong was the main threat, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half, including once with a bicycle kick.

Mallorca pushed for an equaliser late on when Dani Rodriguez’s teasing pass was headed inches over the bar by Fer Nino, before goal-keeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced into a smart save to deny Jaume Costa a goal.

But Mallorca, at 15th in the table, were unable to keep out Barcelona, who have closed the gap on fourth-placed rivals, Atletico Madrid.