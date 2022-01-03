Minister of Education, Curtis King appeals to Vincentian students

Minister of Education, Curtis King is appealing to students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to take full advantage of the opportunities being provided for their education.

He made the appeal during an interview with NBC News as the nation’s students returned to Face-to-Face classes today at educational institutions across the country.

Minister King said the blended form of instruction which was utilized prior to this school term as a result of the COVID19 Pandemic, presented a number of challenges.

Minister King said the Ministry of Education is doing its part to ensure the safety of the nation’s students.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will continue to provide support and guidance to Schools, to ensure that teaching and learning is conducted in a safe environment.

This assurance has come from Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health Shanika John