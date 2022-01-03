St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 39 new positive cases of Covid-19; 582 active

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 254 samples collected on Friday December 31st, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 15.4%.

According to a release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), nineteen new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 31st, 2021.

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Ten patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two of whom are vaccinated, while eight patients are unvaccinated.

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period. Twenty-one recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Five hundred and eighty-two (582) cases are currently active and eighty-three (83) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand nine hundred and ninety-one cases of COVID-19 have been reported and five thousand three hundred and twenty-six recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.