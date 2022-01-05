Liverpool request postponement of Thursday’s match

Liverpool have made a formal request to postpone Thursday’s English Football League Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the club.

Liverpool cancelled first-team training yesterday.

Liverpool’s Manager, Jurgen Klopp missed last Sunday’s Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive test.

Players Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino also missed the game while three members of staff tested positive.

Liverpool’s squad has been further stretched by the departure of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The request has been made to the English Football League (EFL) with the match at Emirates Stadium scheduled to take place tomorrow.

A Liverpool statement said: “Among the considerations which led to today’s application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement.

An English Football League spokesperson said Liverpool’s request “will be considered in accordance with the competition rules as set out at the start of the season alongside information submitted by the club”.

Liverpool are due to host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round next Sunday before the second leg against Arsenal at home on 13th January.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the other English Football League Cup semi-final today.

There were 94 new cases among Premier League players and staff from a total of 14,250 tests in the seven days up to and including 2nd January. It was down from a record 103 cases over the previous seven days.