St.Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 48 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday

There are now 603 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after 48 new positive cases were reported from 222 samples collected on Sunday January 2nd, resulting in a positivity rate of 21.6%. Eleven new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on January 2nd.

There are currently no patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Sixteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, two of whom are vaccinated, while fourteen are unvaccinated.

Twenty-seven recoveries were noted over the reporting period, and there were no new deaths recorded.

603 cases are currently active and 83 persons with COVID-19 have died. 6039 cases of COVID-19 and 5353 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And, health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.