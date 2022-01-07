Desmond Haynes appointed West Indies new lead selector

The former West Indies opening batsman, Desmond Haynes has been appointed West Indies men’s lead selector. He replaces another former West Indies player, off-spinning, all-rounder, Roger Harper whose contract expired on 31st December last year.

Haynes, who scored over 15,000 international runs for the West Indies, was confirmed at a meeting of Cricket West Indies’ Board of Directors yesterday.

Haynes’ contract will run until June, 2024, and he will oversee CWI’s selection process over two ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cups and an IC 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Cricket West Indies did not say who else will comprise its new Selection Panel. Former West Indies One Day International batsman, Miles Bascombe served with Roger Harper on the previous panel.

Haynes has not been directly involved in the game in recent years. He was shortlisted as a candidate for West Indies men’s head coach in 2019 but was beaten to the role by Phil Simmons.