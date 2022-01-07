Results from Thursday’s Night NBA games

The Golden State Warriors felt the absence of star point guard, Stephen Curry as they lost 101-96 to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA last night.

Curry, missing with a leg injury, was joined on the sidelines by Draymond Green, who picked up a sore hip.

Having led early on, Golden State Warriors were reeled in as Brandon Ingram top-scored for the New Orleans Pelicans with 32 points.

Golden State Warriors, second in the Western Conference, have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

They went down to Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Chris Paul scored his first triple-double of the season when he registered double-digit for points, rebounds and assists, as Phoenix Suns swept aside the Los Angeles Clippers 106-89 to stretch clear of Golden State Warriors at the top of the Western Conference.

Paul, 36, racked up a career-best 13 rebounds, 14 points and 10 assists.

Phoenix Suns made light of the COVID-enforced absences of Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee as Cameron Johnson added 24 points and Jalen Smith netted 19 points in their 106-89 win over Los Angeles Clippers.

RJ Barrett landed an off-balance buzzer-beating three-pointer to seal the New York Knicks’ 108-105 comeback win at home to the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics had been 25 points behind in the first half but, with guard Evan Fournier scoring 10 three-pointers on his way to a career-high 41 points, they fought back to win.

The Memphis Grizzlies ran up their seventh straight win with a 118-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons as Ja Morant scored 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Detroit Pistons have lost 20 of their past 23 games.