The Employment Services Unit continues to train Vincentian workers for possible deployment

Steps are being taken here to prepare Vincentian workers for possible deployment under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme.



To this end, the Employment Services Unit in the Ministry of has been hosting training sessions to prepare the workers for possible selection to work on Farms in Canada.



Co-ordinator of the Unit, Sheree Dennie-Edwards said the training is intended to ensure that the workers are well informed on the requirements of the programme.



Mrs. Dennie-Edwards said the aim of the training is to create a pool of workers who would be ready to take advantage of the available opportunities.