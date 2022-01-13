Real Madrid advances to the Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid are through to the Spanish Super Cup final after beating rivals Barcelona 3-2 in extra-time last night in Saudi Arabia.

Federico Valverde slotted in the winner after Ansu Fati’s late equaliser forced the match into extra time.

In a thrilling El Clasico match, Real Madrid took the lead three times, with Barcelona coming back twice before Valverde eventually made it 3-2.

Real Madrid’s striker Karim Benzema scored and assisted in normal time, but Luuk de Jong and Fati levelled in each half.

Last season’s La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid will meet Athletic Bilbao in today’s other semi-final, with the winner facing Real Madrid who are chasing their 12th Super Cup in Sunday’s final in Riyadh.