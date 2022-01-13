The Government and NIS to partner in upcoming programs

The Government has restated its commitment to partner with the National Insurance Services {NIS} to promote an inclusive and people centred recovery for all Vincentians.

The commitment came from Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves as he spoke about the plans and program of the NIS during his budget address on Monday.

The Minister said the NIS will invest 15 million dollars in capital projects to create jobs and continue to build the competitiveness of the local economy.

This is in keeping with the NIS mission of contributing to local economic and social development.