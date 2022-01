MR ALBERT CARLTON MURRAY better known as TINKIE-MAN of Mahoe Village, Lowmans Leeward died on Thursday December 30th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 22nd at the New Testament Church of God, Lowmans Hill. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Lowmans Leeward Cemetery.