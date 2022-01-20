Results of Wednesday’s English Premier League matches

Manchester United recovered after being rescued by the heroics of goalkeeper, David de Gea to beat Brentford 3-1 at Brentford in the English Premier League last night.

Manchester United survived a torrid opening 45 minutes, when their performance was laced heavily with mediocrity as De Gea made key saves from Mathias Jensen, and Brentford missed other big chances.

It was a different story in the second half as Manchester United turned up the intensity and the quality to punish Brentford.

Ten minutes after half time, teenager, Anthony Elanga headed his first goal of the season from Fred’s pass, before Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second goal for Mason Greenwood.

Ronaldo displayed a ridiculous show of petulance with a slow stroll off, some very obvious muttering, and a burst of anger on the bench after he was substituted with 20 minutes left.

But the change was fully justified as substitute, Marcus Rashford scored with a smooth near-post finish after 77 minutes. Once again, Fernandes was the creator of the goal.

Ivan Toney pulled one back for Brentford in a scramble late on, but the damage was done for Brentford when they failed to cash in after carving Manchester United open in the first half.

In last night’s other English Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 3-2 at Leicester.