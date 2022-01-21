Activity at the La Soufriere Volcano remains low

Seismic activity at La Soufrière Volcano, continues to be at a low level since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on April 22nd, 2021.

In its latest advisory, the UWI Seismic Research Centre said that no lahar signals have been recorded during the reporting period.

Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson said on Radio yesterday that this current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption.

The Seismic Centre says while volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and persistent degassing

It says there is a small, but not insignificant, possibility that magmatic activity might restart, should there be an influx of new magma from depth.

The volcano is at alert level YELLOW.