Methodist Church Kingstown Chateaubelair Circuit hosts its third annual Scholarship & Bursaries Distribution

Methodist Church Kingstown Chateaubelair Circuit has hosted its third annual Scholarship & Bursaries Distribution

The distribution was made to children in the Kingstown Chateaubelair Circuit.

This year three scholarships were awarded to children in Brighton, Layou and Troumaca who will receive 15-hundred dollars per annum

An additional 26 bursaries were awarded to students of five hundred dollars and two community college students of eight hundred dollars

Superintendent minister Reverend Philbert Delaney says the Methodist Church is pleased to provide the assistance under the program Grace in Action.