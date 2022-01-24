South Africa defeats India by 4 runs in final ODI match

South Africa defeated India by 4 runs in the 3rd and final One Day International (ODI) at Cape Town, South Africa yesterday for a clean sweep of the series.

Despite a late collapse in which South Africa lost seven wickets for 73 runs, Quinton de Kock scored a chanceless 124 off 130 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes, Rassie van der Dussen’s 52 off 59 balls, and 39 off 38 balls by David Miller enabled South Africa to total 287 off 49.5 overs after India won the toss and fielded first. Van der Dussen and de Kock shared a fourth wicket stand of 144 off 143 balls. For India, fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna took 3-59, and there were two wickets each for medium pacer, Deepak Chahar (2-53), and fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah (2-52).

Opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan (61 off 73 balls) and Virat Kohli (65 off 84 balls) set up India’s reply with a second wicket partnership of 98 off 110 balls. Deepak Chahar who batted at number 7 made 54 off 34 balls and Suryakumar’s 39 off 32 balls threatened to take India to victory but South Africa’s fast bowlers, Lungi Ngidi (3-58), Andile Phehlukwayo (3-54) and Dwaine Pretorius (2-54) ensured the win for their team.

The final scores: South Africa 287off 49.5 overs, India 283 off 49.2 overs. South Africa won by 4 runs, and clinched the 3-match series 3-0.