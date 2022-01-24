England beats West Indies by a single run

England dominated most of yesterday’s 2nd Twenty/20 International against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados to win by 1 run after some astonishing late hitting by left-arm, leg-spinner, Akeal Hosein (44 not out) and fast bowler, Romario Shepherd (44 not out).

They put on 72 runs unbeaten off 29 balls for the 9th wicket to take the West Indies from what seemed like a hopeless situation with 30 runs required off the final over to within 1 run of victory at 170-8 off their 20 overs.

Hosein hit fast bowler, Saqib Mahmood for 28, including three sixes off the last three balls.

West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard won the toss for the second time and fielded first, and England made 171-8 off 20 overs.

England were propelled by Jason Roy’s 24 off the 11th over bowled by left-arm, leg-spinner, Fabian Allen and scored 107 runs in the second ten overs of their innings.

Roy made 45, adding 61 with Moeen Ali, who contributed 31, while Chris Jordan once again scored 27 off 15 balls.

At the start of the West Indies reply, England’s left-arm, fast bowler, Reece Topley, playing in his first Twenty/20 international for nearly six years, trapped Brandon King lbw and athletically ran out Shai Hope to leave West Indies reeling on 6-2.

Off-spinner, Moeen Ali (3-24) and leg-spinner, Adil Rashid (2-24) mesmerised the West Indies in the middle overs.

But Romario Shepherd blasted five sixes in his 44 not out, while Hosein’s unbeaten 44 came from only 16 balls to take the West Indies close to victory.

The final scores: England 171-8 off 20 overs, the West Indies 170-8 off 20 overs.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. The third match will be on Wednesday also at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.