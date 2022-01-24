Daniil Medvedev defeats Maxime Cressy in Australian Open Match

Russian, Daniil Medvedev demonstrated again why he is the man to beat at the Australian Open with a battling win over American, Maxime Cressy in the Melbourne heat today.

Second seed, Medvedev reached the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 victory over Cressy.

Medvedev was frustrated by 24-year-old Cressy’s resistance, needing his ninth break point to finally take control of the fourth set and the match.

The 25-year-old Medvedev goes on to meet Canadian ninth seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 27th seed, Marin Cilic of Croatia in his fourth-round match.

Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out Britain’s Dan Evans in the previous round, won 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-4).

Italian 11th seed, Jannik Sinner also progressed, winning in straight sets against Australian 32nd seed Alex de Minaur to reach his first quarter-final in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old, Sinner won 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, and will play Greek fourth seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas or American 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the last eight.