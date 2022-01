MR AMOS ADOLPHUS TYRIL better known as TYRIL of Belair and Carib Village, Campden Park and Carib Village died on 9th January at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Tuesday 1st February at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Belair. The Body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service Begins at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.