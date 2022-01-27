Black Sands Resort to recommence construction soon

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says construction work on the Black Sands Resort at Peters Hope is expected to re-commence soon.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, the Prime Minister provided an update on the project which had been delayed for several months.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said in his Budget Address that progress on the Black Sands Resort has been disappointing, as the project should be farther along than it is.

He said they communicated their concerns to the developers, who in turn pledged to redouble their efforts to make up for lost time.