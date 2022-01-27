West Indies defeats England by 20 runs

Middle-order batsman, Rovman Powell slammed 107 runs off 53 balls with 4 fours and 10 sixes, and Nicholas Pooran scored 70 off 43 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes to propel the West Indies to a 20-run victory over England in the 3rd Twenty/20 International at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados last night as the West Indies took a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

After England won the toss and fielded first, West Indies lost openers Brandon King for 10 runs with 1.5 overs bowled, and Shai Hope for 4 in the sixth over with the total 2-48. They did not lose another wicket until the total was 170 when Pooran was caught by Liam Livingstone. The fourth West Indies wicket fell at 210-4 with Powell’s dismissal in 19th over.

Powell and Pooran shared a third wicket partnership of 122 runs off 67 balls. Ramario Shepherd then joined Powell to add 40 runs for the fourth wicket, and West Indies reached 224-5 off their 20 overs.

England replied with 204-9 off 20 overs. Opening batsman, Tom Banton top-scored with 73 off 39 balls with 3 fours and 6 sixes, and Phil Salt made 57 off 24 balls with 3 fours and 5 sixes.

The West Indies most successful bowler was fast bowler, Romario Shepherd who took 3-59. Captain and medium pacer, Kieron Pollard captured 2-31.

The final scores: The West Indies 224-5 off 20 overs, England 204-9 off 20 overs.

The West Indies lead the 5-match series 2-1. The 4th Twenty/20 International will be played on Saturday at Kensington Oval, Barbados at 4.00 p. m.