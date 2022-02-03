Traditional components of Vincy Mass to be retained

Efforts will be made to ensure the continuity of the traditional components of the Vincy Mas Festival, as the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) moves forward with plans to host the Festival this year.

The assurance came from Minister of Culture, Carlos James during a News Conference hosted by the CDC on Tuesday.

Minister James noted that there are many Vincentians whose only source of income comes from their participation in the creative and cultural industries.

Minister James said the Ministry of Culture is aware that it has been a very difficult period for many persons involved in the creative industry to earn a living, since the COVID19 Pandemic commenced.

He said the Government is hoping to achieve 70-percent Covid 19 vaccination across the country so that more persons can participate in Vincy Mas safely.

Meanwhile ,A tremendous amount of planning is going into the staging of Vincy Mas 2022.

That is according to Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation Ricardo Adams who said all of the protocols have been discussed with the Chief Medical Officer.

However, the CDC Chair reiterated that the protocols are subject to change, depending on the local situation in relation to Covid 19.

Mr. Adams maintained that the proposal to host the Miss SVG Pageant outside of Vincy Mas still stands as was discussed previously.

