Vincentians can expect better delivery of electricity this year

Vincentians can look forward to further improvements in the delivery of electricity here this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves discussed upcoming initiatives to take place in this area, during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday.

The Prime Minister said 353.9-million dollars in capital spending has been invested in the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited VINLEC, to improve the delivery of electricity across the country.

The Prime Minister said there was also significant investment in VINLEC in 2021, and additional spending is planned for this year.

