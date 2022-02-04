North Leeward Farmers affected by the “Richmond Quarry Project” to receive compensation

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Government will be providing compensation to Farmers in North Leeward who will be affected by the Richmond Quarry Project.

The Prime Minister provided an update on the project on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

He said a team of Investors from St. Lucia will be carrying out the project with support from the Ministry of Works.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the Richmond Quarry Project.

The Prime Minister said assistance will be provided to Farmers in North Leeward, who will be affected by the Richmond Quarry Project.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Carlos James says intense discussions were held with the Farmers in North Leeward yesterday.

Minister James said a Community Consultation was also held yesterday with residents in the area.

