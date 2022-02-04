The Semi- finalists of SVGCC Table Tennis Championship has been chosen

The semi-finalists have been decided in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Singles Table Tennis Championship.

Yesterday, Kimoni Shoy, Kurtney Franklyn, and brothers, Michel Creese and Mirac Creese won the quarter-final matches at the Student’s Union Building at the College’s Campus at Villa.

The youngest player in the Championship, Kimoni Shoy advanced to the semi-finals with an 11-2, 11-7, 11-3, 11-2 victory over Reuben Ross. Michel Creese beat Shanecia Delpesche 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, Mirac Creese won from Nathaniel Slater 11-2, 11-3, 11-2, and Kurtney Franklyn had the better of Jawon Howard 11-8, 14-12, 11-8, 11-9, 12-10.

The Championship will end today at 1.00 p. m with the semi-finals between Kimoni Shoy and Michel Creese; and Kurtney Franklyn against Mirac Creese.

The Third-place Play-off and the Final will also be played this afternoon.

