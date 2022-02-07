Australian Coach, Justin Langer retires

Justin Langer has resigned as head coach of Australia men’s team.

The 51-year-old’s contract was to expire in June, and Cricket Australia (CA) said that he turned down a short-term extension.

He took over the role as Australia’s Head Coach in 2018 following Australia’s ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. He leaves having won the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup and The Ashes Series.

Yesterday, England’s temporary Director of Cricket, Andrew Strauss refused to rule out the possibility of Langer becoming Chris Silverwood’s successor.

Silverwood was sacked as England head coach and lead selector on Thursday in the wake of the 4-0 defeat by Australia in the Ashes series.

Langer’s management team said his resignation was “effective immediately”, ending months of speculation as to whether he would continue as Australia head coach.

In confirming the resignation, Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley said: “We are naturally disappointed Justin has decided against continuing as coach but respect his decision and wish him all the best in the future.

Andrew McDonald, who had been Australia’s Assistant Coach, has been appointed interim Head Coach. He is expected to be in charge of Australia’s men’s team when they tour Pakistan in March for the first time in 24 years.

The teams will play three Tests, three One Day Internationals and one Twenty/20 International in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

