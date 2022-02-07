NBC’s Special Report for February 8th 2022

The Sea Turtle Conservation Project, which is being carried out on the Windward side of the island by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund is reported to be hugely successful so far.

Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell told NBC News that the Project is being carried out in collaboration with the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority and the Fisheries Division in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Ms. Mitchell says the overall objective of the project is to mobilize community groups throughout the country to get them involved in monitoring the beaches and protecting the habitats where Sea Turtles nest.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

