MR REGINALD DAVID better known as HIGHWELL GEORGE, SEALEY BOOTS and JACK of Sion Hill formerly of Diamond Village died on Thursday February 3rd at the age of 97. The funeral takes place on Wednesday February 16th at the St Paul’s Baptist church, Sion Hill. The Service begins at 10am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

