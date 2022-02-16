The Annual Free White Goods Collection Initiative to be carried out next week

The Annual Free White Goods Collection Initiative will be carried out next week by the Solid Waste Management Unit of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority.

For the entire week, beginning Monday February 21st, and ending Saturday February 26th 2022, White Goods will be picked up for free on the day of your regular garbage collection.

The Unit says construction waste, as well as green waste, would not be collected, and will remain as a paid service.

It also says that placing White goods at collection points before the stipulated collection date is considered littering and offenders can be held accountable.

