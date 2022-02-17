St. Vincent and the Grenadines records another Covid-19 death

A 63-year-old man is the latest person to die from the Covid 19 virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health says the patient, who had underlying conditions, was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on February 14th with severe respiratory disease and later died.

The Ministry says the patient tested positive for COVID-19 as part of his post mortem assessment and was determined to have died from COVID-19 pneumonia. He was fully vaccinated. His death brings the death toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to 104.

Meanwhile, two new PCR cases were recorded on Wednesday February 16th, from 45 samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.44% Six new Rapid Antigen cases were also reported on Wednesday. There are now 76 active cases of Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Fifteen recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four persons are hospitalized with Covid 19. All four are unvaccinated.

8475 cases of Covid 19 and 6549 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date.

