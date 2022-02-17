79 persons still in emergency shelters from last year’s explosive volcanic eruption

As the Volcano Recovery Effort continues, some 79 persons are still being accommodated in Emergency Shelters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after being displaced by the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano last year.

This was disclosed by Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel, during NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, as he provided an update on the ongoing recovery process.

The Acting Prime Minister said the construction of houses is continuing, to accommodate persons who have been displaced.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

