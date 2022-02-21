Vinlec launches eBill campaign

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has launched its eBill campaign ahead of the introduction of the new service on May 1st this year.

In an interview with NBC News, Manager for Customer Services at VINLEC, Stanley Harris said the E-Billing is being undertaken by the Company to use emerging technologies in the delivery of service to customers.

Mr. Harris said it is also in keeping with the company’s continued drive to enhance customer service.

He said this service forms part of their paperless campaign and by going paperless the company can collectively reduce its carbon footprint.

Mr. Harris said with the introduction of VINLEC’s eBilling service, customers will receive electronic copies of electricity bills via email as soon as the bills are prepared.

He noted that accordingly, VINLEC will not deliver bills through the post or via bill deliverers after the month of May 2022.

