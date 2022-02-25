SVG now under Flash- Flood Watch

The local Met Office says pockets of light to moderate scattered showers, and periods of rain, are expected across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with a likely increase in intensity and frequency as the day progresses into Saturday due to the passage of a trough system.

Gusty winds and a low to moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms are also likely near showers.

As a result, a Flash-Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 pm, Saturday 26th February, 2022

Latest model guidance is suggesting rainfall of 50 mm to 75 mm (2 inches to 3 inches) with possible higher amounts in mountainous areas during the watch period.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood Watch means that the conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding within the watch area.

This Flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant

