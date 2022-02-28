 BlueChip Academy secured a place in the Finals of the SVGCC Invitational Basketball Championship

BlueChip Academy secured a place in the Finals of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship as they continued unbeaten with a 54-21 victory over the Division of Technical and Vocational Education in the preliminaries yesterday afternoon.

BlueChip Adademy took control of the match from the first quarter in which they led 15-6 and continued to 31-12 in the second quarter and 47-15 in the third. Marques Thomas scored 21 points, and Jermaine John registered 18 for their team.

In yesterday’s second match, Defending Champions, Medical Schools Combined won by default from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

The result sets up a contest for second place in the preliminaries between Medical Schools Combined and Jules Anthony Northern Boys.

Next Tuesday, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies will play against Jules Anthony Northern Boyz at 2.00 p. m, and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education will oppose Medical Schools Combined at 3.00 p. m.

