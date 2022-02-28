New Zealand and South Africa Close day 4 of Test series

New Zealand were 94-4 in their second innings at the close of play today, the fourth day of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Christchurch, New Zealand, and required 332 more runs to win. Today, Devon Conway closed the day’s play on 60 not out in New Zealand’s 2nd Innings. Daryl Mitchell scored 24.

South Africa who made 364 runs in their 1st Innings, declared their 2nd Innings at 354-9 to set New Zealand a winning target of 426 runs.

In South Africa’s 2nd Innings, wicket-keeper, Kyle Verreynne made 136 not out. Fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada (47), Rassie van der Dussen (45) and Wiaan Mulder (35) made useful contributions.

The wickets for New Zealand were shared between fast bowlers, Tim South (2-90), Matt Henry (2-81), Kyle Jamieson (2-81) and medium pacer, Neil Wagner (2-81). Colin de Grandhomme took 1-16.

The scores at the close of play today, the fourth day of the 5-day match, South Africa 364 and 354-9 declared, New Zealand 293 and 94-4.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

