Liverpool won a dramatic penalty shoot-out 11-10 after a goalless draw against Chelsea

Liverpool won a dramatic penalty shoot-out 11-10 after a goalless draw after extra time to secure the first domestic trophy of the season after a classic English Football League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, London yesterday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought on in the closing moments of extra time as a penalty specialist, missed the decisive spot-kick after a magnificent game came down to a shoot-out between Chelsea’s keeper and his Liverpool counterpart.

Kelleher made it 11 penalties from 11 shots for Liverpool, but Kepa blazed wildly over the top as a high-class showpiece was decided by the finest of margins after 21 successful attempts.

Chelsea, who had three goals disallowed for offside, were left to rue two big misses by Mason Mount but they were also grateful for a magnificent display from goal-keeper Edouard Mendy, who produced a string of outstanding saves.

Liverpool created a host of chances and had a Joel Matip goal ruled out for a foul and offside in an incident-packed game that went right down to the wire before Liverpool prevailed for a record ninth English Football League Cup success.

