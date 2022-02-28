PM Dr. Ralph Gonsalves returns to state after fruitful discussions with numerous Asian officials

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves returned to the State yesterday, following visits to several Asian Countries.

The Prime Minister provided an update on his travel arrangements, noting that he had fruitful discussions with officials in Dubai and Qatar during his recent visit to those countries.

He said the discussions focussed on the New City at Arnos Vale; the Acute Referral Hospital and further Hotel development here.

The Prime Minister said he also discussed a very important project to be undertaken in Capital Kingstown.

