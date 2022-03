A meeting is being held here today with officials from Sandals Resorts International today to discuss matters relating to the project at Buccament Bay.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke on Radio this morning.

Sandals International announced in 2020 that it will be bringing its Beaches Resort Brand to St. Vincent and then Grenadines.

