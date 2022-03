Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson has expressed the view that the hosting of outdoor events in comparison to indoor events is safer with regards to controlling the spread of covid-19.

Dr. Thompson was responding to a question about the hosting of carnival and events with the vaccination target not yet achieved.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in NBC’s Covid-19 update.

